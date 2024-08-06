Cibc World Mkts Upgrades Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP) to “Strong-Buy”

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Cibc World Mkts to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. The Company is focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate stable and predictable cash flows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.