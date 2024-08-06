Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Cinedigm alerts:

Cinedigm Stock Performance

Cinedigm stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. Cinedigm has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $149.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 2.05.

Cinedigm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Cineverse Corp. is a global streaming technology and entertainment company. It owns and operates streaming channels, all powered by its advanced, proprietary technology platform. The firm currently features enthusiast brands for subscription video on demand (SVOD), advertising-based video on demand (AVOD), and free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels.

Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.