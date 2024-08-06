Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Cinedigm Stock Performance
Cinedigm stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. Cinedigm has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $149.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 2.05.
Cinedigm Company Profile
