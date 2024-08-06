Clean Harbors, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $7.65 Per Share (NYSE:CLH)

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Clean Harbors in a research report issued on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $7.65 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.36. The consensus estimate for Clean Harbors’ current full-year earnings is $7.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.21 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.88 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CLH. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.40.

CLH stock opened at $227.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.10. Clean Harbors has a 52-week low of $132.92 and a 52-week high of $246.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.69.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS.

In related news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $10,775,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,494,211 shares in the company, valued at $537,527,412.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $250,424.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,133.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $10,775,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,494,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,527,412.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Clean Harbors by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,654,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $637,822,000 after acquiring an additional 182,622 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 5.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,586,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,371,000 after buying an additional 78,848 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,013,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,019,000 after buying an additional 12,411 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 9.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 810,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,096,000 after buying an additional 69,578 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 612,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,803,000 after buying an additional 67,809 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

