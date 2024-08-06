Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 48.07%. The business had revenue of $356.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS.
Clover Health Investments Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ CLOV traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $1.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,980,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,435,133. Clover Health Investments has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.71 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.02.
About Clover Health Investments
