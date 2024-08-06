Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Down 2.5 %

CCEP opened at $73.19 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52-week low of $56.28 and a 52-week high of $76.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.67 and a 200-day moving average of $71.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

