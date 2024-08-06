Codexis (CDXS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Codexis to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Codexis Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. Codexis has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $4.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $226.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Codexis in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Codexis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver, a technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering biocatalysts that perform chemical transformations and enhance the efficiency and productivity of manufacturing processes.

