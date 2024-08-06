Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:CGTX)

Get Cognition Therapeutics alerts:

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cognition Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.20). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cognition Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.97) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cognition Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04).

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Chardan Capital started coverage on Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cognition Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognition Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

NASDAQ CGTX opened at $0.66 on Monday. Cognition Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $2.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.98. The stock has a market cap of $26.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.46.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGTX. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration and synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy bodies.

