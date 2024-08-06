Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (CCU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $796.75 million for the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Compañía Cervecerías Unidas to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Stock Performance

Shares of CCU traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.67. The stock had a trading volume of 24,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,045. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.60 to $13.70 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.21.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

