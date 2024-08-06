Comparing Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) & Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) and Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Cipher Mining has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenidge Generation has a beta of 3.31, suggesting that its share price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cipher Mining and Greenidge Generation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cipher Mining $153.08 million 8.20 -$25.78 million $0.06 67.50 Greenidge Generation $74.56 million 0.27 -$29.51 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Cipher Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Greenidge Generation.

This table compares Cipher Mining and Greenidge Generation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cipher Mining 13.54% 4.66% 3.99% Greenidge Generation -33.91% N/A -23.07%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.3% of Cipher Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of Greenidge Generation shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Cipher Mining shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.5% of Greenidge Generation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cipher Mining and Greenidge Generation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cipher Mining 0 1 5 0 2.83 Greenidge Generation 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cipher Mining currently has a consensus price target of $6.40, indicating a potential upside of 58.02%. Greenidge Generation has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 96.08%. Given Greenidge Generation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Greenidge Generation is more favorable than Cipher Mining.

Summary

Cipher Mining beats Greenidge Generation on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

About Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenter in New York, as well as hosts, powers, and provides technical support and other related services to bitcoin mining equipment owned by customers. It also owns and operates a 106 MW nameplate capacity power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

