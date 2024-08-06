Comparing Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) & GBS (NYSE:GBS)

GBS (NYSE:GBS – Get Free Report) and Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for GBS and Nemaura Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GBS 0 0 0 0 N/A Nemaura Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Nemaura Medical has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 7,712.50%. Given Nemaura Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nemaura Medical is more favorable than GBS.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

2.8% of GBS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of Nemaura Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of GBS shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.4% of Nemaura Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares GBS and Nemaura Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GBS N/A -85.64% -54.42% Nemaura Medical N/A N/A -142.69%

Volatility & Risk

GBS has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nemaura Medical has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GBS and Nemaura Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GBS $440,000.00 39.26 -$8.31 million ($0.56) -2.07 Nemaura Medical $3,017.00 428.00 -$14.14 million ($0.39) -0.08

GBS has higher revenue and earnings than Nemaura Medical. GBS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nemaura Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nemaura Medical beats GBS on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GBS

GBS Inc. operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company in the Asia-Pacific and North America. It offers Saliva Glucose Biosensor, an organic thin-film transistor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also focuses on developing SARS-CoV-2 Biosensor, a biosensor test can be used as a complement to the (RNA) virus detection test; and a biosensor platform comprising of biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities. GBS Inc. has a research agreement with Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health for the development of saliva-based diagnostic tests. The company was formerly known as Glucose Biosensor Systems (Greater China) Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to GBS Inc. in September 2019. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York. GBS Inc. is a subsidiary of Life Science Biosensor Diagnostics Pty Ltd.

About Nemaura Medical

Nemaura Medical Inc., a medical technology company, manufactures continuous glucose monitoring system in the United States. It offers sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as screen pre-diabetic patients. The company also offers proBEAT, a wellness guidance notes, that provide prompts and educate users on factors affecting blood sugar profiles, as well as conducts diabetes prevention and reversal programs. Nemaura Medical Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

