Comparing TH International (NASDAQ:THCH) & Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY)

TH International (NASDAQ:THCH) and Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for TH International and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TH International 0 0 0 0 N/A Dave & Buster’s Entertainment 0 3 5 0 2.63

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus target price of $65.71, indicating a potential upside of 103.07%. Given Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dave & Buster’s Entertainment is more favorable than TH International.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TH International -53.46% N/A -20.48% Dave & Buster’s Entertainment 4.48% 48.50% 3.47%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares TH International and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

TH International has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a beta of 2.14, suggesting that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TH International and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TH International $221.94 million 0.45 -$123.81 million ($0.74) -0.82 Dave & Buster’s Entertainment $2.21 billion 0.58 $126.90 million $2.35 13.77

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than TH International. TH International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.9% of TH International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment beats TH International on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TH International

TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company offers brewed tea, coffee, milk tea, lemonade, hot chocolate, and coffee drinks. It is also involved in franchise related business. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events. The company operates its venues under the Dave & Buster's name. As of April 02, 2019, it owned and operated 125 venues in 39 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

