CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) PT Raised to $33.00 at Lake Street Capital

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $22.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.53% from the company’s current price.

Get CPI Card Group alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised CPI Card Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CPI Card Group

CPI Card Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PMTS traded down $4.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.17. The stock had a trading volume of 43,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,685. CPI Card Group has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The firm has a market cap of $268.82 million, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.15.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $118.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.85 million. CPI Card Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 33.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CPI Card Group will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CPI Card Group

In other CPI Card Group news, major shareholder Equity Ulc Parallel49 sold 120,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $2,197,334.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,193,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,916,200.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CPI Card Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PMTS. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CPI Card Group in the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CPI Card Group by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CPI Card Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 340,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 10,265 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in CPI Card Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CPI Card Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

About CPI Card Group

(Get Free Report)

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Card Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Card Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.