Crescent Energy’s (CRGY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Stephens in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 92.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRGY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crescent Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.70.

Crescent Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRGY traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,807,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.59. Crescent Energy has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $14.22. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 2.32.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $657.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.44 million. Crescent Energy had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.90%. On average, analysts forecast that Crescent Energy will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Crescent Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 618.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy in the second quarter worth about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Crescent Energy by 186.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Crescent Energy by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

