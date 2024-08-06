CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.31 million. The business’s revenue was down 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS.

Shares of CRSP opened at $49.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.20 and its 200-day moving average is $63.27. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $37.55 and a fifty-two week high of $91.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 1.70.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, COO Julianne Bruno sold 3,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $188,798.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at $378,327.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $80.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

