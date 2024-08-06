Critical Review: Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) versus Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) and Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.6% of Ginkgo Bioworks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.5% of Solid Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of Ginkgo Bioworks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Solid Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ginkgo Bioworks and Solid Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ginkgo Bioworks $251.46 million 2.67 -$892.87 million ($0.44) -0.69 Solid Biosciences $8.09 million 36.77 -$96.01 million ($3.94) -1.97

Risk & Volatility

Solid Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ginkgo Bioworks. Solid Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ginkgo Bioworks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Ginkgo Bioworks has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solid Biosciences has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ginkgo Bioworks and Solid Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ginkgo Bioworks 3 2 1 0 1.67 Solid Biosciences 0 0 8 1 3.11

Ginkgo Bioworks presently has a consensus price target of $1.40, suggesting a potential upside of 360.83%. Solid Biosciences has a consensus price target of $16.17, suggesting a potential upside of 108.60%. Given Ginkgo Bioworks’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ginkgo Bioworks is more favorable than Solid Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Ginkgo Bioworks and Solid Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ginkgo Bioworks -409.11% -56.09% -35.89% Solid Biosciences N/A -55.94% -44.95%

Summary

Solid Biosciences beats Ginkgo Bioworks on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

(Get Free Report)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Solid Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Solid Biosciences Inc., a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. It is also developing AVB-401 for the treatment of BAG3-mediated dilated cardiomyopathy; SGT-601 to treat a rare cardiac disease characterized by mutations in the gene that codes for cardiac troponin T protein, which helps coordinate contraction of the heart muscle; SGT-701 for treatment of rare inherited disease characterized by mutations in the RBM20 gene, a cardiac splicing factor that regulates alternative splicing, and codes for RNA binding motif protein 20; and AVB-202-TT to treat Friedreich's ataxia, as well as other drugs for the treatment of cardiac and other diseases. In addition, the company is involved in developing platform technologies, including capsid libraries and dual gene expression, a technology for packaging multiple transgenes into one capsid. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. to develop and commercialize new gene therapies for Duchenne; and a license agreement with the University of Washington, University of Missouri, and University of Florida. Solid Biosciences Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Charlestown, Massachusetts.

