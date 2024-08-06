CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

CSX stock opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.04. CSX has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The stock has a market cap of $64.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.37%.

CSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CSX in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

