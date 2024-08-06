Cutera (CUTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.90) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Cutera alerts:

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical device company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $38.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.26) EPS. On average, analysts expect Cutera to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cutera Stock Performance

Cutera stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $1.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,161. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.04. The company has a market cap of $23.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.32. Cutera has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $18.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CUTR. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cutera in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cutera to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cutera in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CUTR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cutera news, EVP Michael Karavitis sold 10,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $26,577.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,755 shares in the company, valued at $129,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cutera

(Get Free Report)

Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; and excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.