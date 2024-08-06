Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.73) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.73) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.69). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.29) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.23) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.03) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.71.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DAWN opened at $13.26 on Monday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $18.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of -1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.84.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $131,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,485 shares in the company, valued at $533,997.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $131,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,485 shares in the company, valued at $533,997.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $320,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,121,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,948,506.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,068 shares of company stock worth $874,173 in the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,807,000 after acquiring an additional 346,090 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,118,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,935,000 after purchasing an additional 472,654 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 625,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,136,000 after purchasing an additional 159,341 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP boosted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 4,215,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,547,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 19.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,032,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,575,000 after buying an additional 336,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

