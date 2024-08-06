DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2,220.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 419,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,653,000 after buying an additional 56,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $742,000. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In other news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total transaction of $453,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,684.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $2,027,750. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SSNC traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.17. 251,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,690. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.38. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $73.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on SSNC

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.