DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 41,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 45,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.30.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of DTE traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,561. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.66. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $126.76.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.78%.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In other news, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $402,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,843,788.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,836. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $402,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,843,788.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,444 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

See Also

