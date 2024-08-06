DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 10,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 359 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS traded up $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.71. The company had a trading volume of 450,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,855. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.61. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.44 and a fifty-two week high of $92.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.23%.

In other news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $1,045,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,809.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

