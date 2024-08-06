DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.16% of LTC Properties worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,695,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,667,000 after purchasing an additional 91,963 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 669,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,499,000 after purchasing an additional 24,322 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 294,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 9,221 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,609,000. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 2,190.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 189,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 181,683 shares in the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David L. Gruber acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.75 per share, with a total value of $214,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,229. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LTC Properties Price Performance

Shares of LTC traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.14. 89,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 15.86 and a current ratio of 11.29. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.30 and a 12-month high of $38.28. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.22.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $50.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 46.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.75%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners.

