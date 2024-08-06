DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 20,000 Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 23.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 105,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $641,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 6.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 118,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 12.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,683,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,646 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,415,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,677,000 after purchasing an additional 92,944 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,072,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,777,000 after purchasing an additional 108,344 shares during the period.

FYBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock traded up $2.13 on Tuesday, reaching $28.16. 1,420,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,166. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 254.27 and a beta of 1.08. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $29.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.85.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

