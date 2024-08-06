DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 542 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 282.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,772,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.1% in the first quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 59,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 14.7% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.70. 495,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,619. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.45 and a 200 day moving average of $89.33. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.26 and a 1-year high of $108.15. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of -141.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.25.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -475.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.13.

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $1,404,863.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,963.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

