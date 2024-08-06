DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 66 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen started coverage on Markel Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,626.83.

Markel Group Stock Performance

MKL traded up $10.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,522.28. The stock had a trading volume of 13,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,195. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,295.65 and a 1 year high of $1,670.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,583.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,530.47. The stock has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Markel Group news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,512.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,787.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,512.50 per share, with a total value of $30,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total value of $197,741.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,606.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

About Markel Group

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.