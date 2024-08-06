DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 42.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 54,591 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GIL. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 138,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 21,675 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 443.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 588,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,547,000 after purchasing an additional 480,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,712,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,732,000 after purchasing an additional 29,193 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

GIL traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $40.27. 249,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,546. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a one year low of $26.99 and a one year high of $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The firm had revenue of $862.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.70%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

