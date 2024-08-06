DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 50.4% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OKTA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Okta from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.58.

Okta Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Okta stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,048,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,606. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $114.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.27. Okta had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.33 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 92,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.92, for a total value of $8,801,836.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total value of $277,524.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,014.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 92,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.92, for a total transaction of $8,801,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 362,256 shares of company stock valued at $34,154,578. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

