DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Five Below were worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 30.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,192,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,726,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Five Below by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 404,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,260,000 after buying an additional 11,073 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the first quarter worth $2,656,000.

Shares of Five Below stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,611. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.05. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.15 and a fifty-two week high of $216.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). Five Below had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $811.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (down from $155.00) on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Five Below from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Five Below from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $125.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.89.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

