DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $2.50 Million Position in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,055 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Frontline were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Frontline in the 4th quarter valued at $603,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,883,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,452,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Frontline by 1,813.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 73,941 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 70,077 shares during the period. Finally, Forest Avenue Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Frontline by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP now owns 1,057,691 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,207,000 after acquiring an additional 567,900 shares during the period. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontline Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FRO traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.69. The stock had a trading volume of 503,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,111. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Frontline plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.94 and a fifty-two week high of $29.39.

Frontline Increases Dividend

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The shipping company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $578.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.73 million. Frontline had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 23.14%. Frontline’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Frontline plc will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.93%. This is a boost from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FRO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Frontline from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.58.

About Frontline

(Free Report)

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

