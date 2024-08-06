DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $2.55 Million Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 25,526 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.06% of Western Union worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WU. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union during the first quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Western Union by 500.5% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Western Union in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Western Union in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Western Union in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WU shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Western Union from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Western Union from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Union has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.43.

NYSE:WU traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $11.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,930,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,067,680. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.85. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $14.19.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Western Union had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 123.71%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Western Union’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is 55.62%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

