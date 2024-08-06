DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $2.92 Million Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 173,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 270,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,717,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 439.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 128,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,740,000 after purchasing an additional 104,751 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

CNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

Shares of CNP stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $25.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,696,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,957,800. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.82 and its 200 day moving average is $28.85. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $31.57.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

