DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $2.93 Million Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 62.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 38,281 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. USCF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Albemarle by 2,942.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE ALB traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,577,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,281. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.67. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $79.90 and a 12 month high of $203.62.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Albemarle had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was down 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Albemarle to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $128.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Albemarle from $122.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $151.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.37.

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

