DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $3.17 Million Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FE. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 149,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2,627.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 212,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after buying an additional 204,724 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 1.4 %

FirstEnergy stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,082,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,984. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.49. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $32.18 and a one year high of $43.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.45.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

