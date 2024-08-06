DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $3.42 Million Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,313 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.06% of Agree Realty worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Applied Capital LLC FL grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 7,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agree Realty

In other Agree Realty news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.99 per share, with a total value of $58,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,893.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Agree Realty stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.68. 986,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,461. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $52.69 and a twelve month high of $73.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.58.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.51). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 32.08%. The company had revenue of $152.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 176.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $67.50 to $71.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.77.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

