DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $3.43 Million Stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 29,614 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

NYSE:ZTO traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,856,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,786,068. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.50. ZTO Express has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $26.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 21.57%. Analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $25.20 to $26.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.18.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

