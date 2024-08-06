DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $3.71 Million Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,971 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 7,250 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.14% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,818,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,720 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $3,061,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $1,509,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 619,780 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $18,407,000 after buying an additional 23,008 shares during the last quarter. 66.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NEP traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $24.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,176,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,184. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $20.17 and a 1 year high of $51.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.03.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.905 per share. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.84%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 117.05%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

