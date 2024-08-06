DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,704 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.10% of SL Green Realty worth $3,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLG. Barclays upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank raised SL Green Realty from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.15.

SLG stock traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.34. 360,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,953. SL Green Realty Corp. has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $68.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.56.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $222.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.83 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 19.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is -36.32%.

SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

