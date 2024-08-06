DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 550.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 1,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNX stock traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $111.17. The stock had a trading volume of 297,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,484. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.38. TD SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $89.73 and a twelve month high of $133.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.52.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.05). TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.41%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.33.

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $2,313,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,580,095.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $2,313,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares in the company, valued at $15,580,095.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick Zammit sold 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $397,952.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 140,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,882,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,725,070 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

