DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 80.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,398 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth about $160,999,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,359,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,636 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth about $73,160,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,119,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,261,000 after acquiring an additional 883,327 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 157.2% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,063,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,749,000 after acquiring an additional 649,908 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $5,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,695,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 2,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $207,386.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $5,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,695,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,732 shares of company stock worth $7,982,386. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of MKC traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.95. 876,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,995,511. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $59.13 and a 1-year high of $87.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.44 and a 200-day moving average of $71.27. The stock has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.75.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 14.63%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 61.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MKC shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

