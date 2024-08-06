DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 3,943 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 45.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 61,675.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In other AXIS Capital news, Director Stanley A. Galanski bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.43 per share, with a total value of $142,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,763 shares in the company, valued at $840,231.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Stanley A. Galanski purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.43 per share, for a total transaction of $142,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,231.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Millegan purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.49 per share, with a total value of $100,086.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,016 shares in the company, valued at $644,553.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AXS traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.60. The company had a trading volume of 180,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,024. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.90. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $52.90 and a 52-week high of $78.74.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.41. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. AXIS Capital’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

AXS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.43.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

