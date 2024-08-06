DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 80,541 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 158.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 80,541 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Macerich were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAC. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Macerich by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 12,980 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Macerich by 1,460.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 324,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 303,704 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Macerich by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 102,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new stake in Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE MAC traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.79. The Macerich Company has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.69.

Macerich Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Macerich’s payout ratio is -43.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Macerich from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank downgraded Macerich from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Macerich from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.64.

Insider Transactions at Macerich

In other news, CFO Scott W. Kingsmore acquired 6,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.06 per share, for a total transaction of $96,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,498.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott W. Kingsmore acquired 6,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.06 per share, for a total transaction of $96,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,498.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann C. Menard acquired 4,865 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $74,921.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,748.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 15,865 shares of company stock worth $248,281 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Macerich Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

