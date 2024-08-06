DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 975 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 42.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

TSN stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,322,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of -35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.61 and a 200 day moving average of $57.23. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $63.90.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -110.11%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TSN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. HSBC raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

