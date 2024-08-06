DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Holdings in Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 485,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Altus Power were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Altus Power alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMPS. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,589,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,298,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altus Power by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,871,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,324,000 after purchasing an additional 438,845 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Altus Power by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 428,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 118,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. 46.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altus Power Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE AMPS traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.59. 467,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,840. Altus Power, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $7.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.81 million, a P/E ratio of -71.40 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Altus Power ( NYSE:AMPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Altus Power had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $40.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Altus Power, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Altus Power from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley raised shares of Altus Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Altus Power from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Altus Power from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altus Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMPS

Insider Activity

In other Altus Power news, CEO Gregg J. Felton bought 34,139 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $136,214.61. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,044,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,057,965.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Altus Power news, CEO Gregg J. Felton bought 82,576 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $322,046.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,977,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,710,998.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregg J. Felton bought 34,139 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $136,214.61. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,044,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,057,965.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power Profile

(Free Report)

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.