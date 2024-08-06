DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 1,457 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,066 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 163.9% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 451 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total transaction of $1,090,118.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,218.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $721,001.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,099.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total value of $1,090,118.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,218.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,336. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DKS stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.08. 573,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,754. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.98 and a 52 week high of $234.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.65.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 36.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $231.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.18.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

