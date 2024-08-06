Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Stephens

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Stephens in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 224.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Delcath Systems in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

Delcath Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DCTH traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.70. 353,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,554. Delcath Systems has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $9.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.64.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 290.07% and a negative net margin of 1,080.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delcath Systems will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCTH. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in Delcath Systems by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $962,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $966,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter worth $1,224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 161,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

