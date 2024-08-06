Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $7.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 290.07% and a negative net margin of 1,080.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS.

Shares of DCTH traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.39. The stock had a trading volume of 496,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,505. Delcath Systems has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $9.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average is $5.99. The firm has a market cap of $205.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.64.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Delcath Systems in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

