Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports.

Get Design Therapeutics alerts:

Design Therapeutics Stock Down 9.7 %

Shares of DSGN stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.21. 42,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,609. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.83. Design Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $7.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on DSGN. Piper Sandler raised Design Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.60.

About Design Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Design Therapeutics, Inc a biopharmaceutical company, researches, designs, develops, and commercializes small molecule therapeutic drugs for the treatment of genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its GeneTAC platform to design and develop therapeutic candidates for inherited diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.