Desjardins Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL)

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) – Stock analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Gildan Activewear in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 1st. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will earn $4.10 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.07. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gildan Activewear’s current full-year earnings is $4.06 per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GIL. TD Securities increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.00.

Gildan Activewear Stock Up 0.1 %

Gildan Activewear stock opened at C$57.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.63. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of C$36.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$58.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$52.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$49.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gildan Activewear news, Director Ghislain Houle purchased 9,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$51.83 per share, with a total value of C$498,834.88. In other news, Senior Officer Rhodri Harries sold 28,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.00, for a total value of C$1,119,222.00. Also, Director Ghislain Houle acquired 9,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$51.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$498,834.88. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.04%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.