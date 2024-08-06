Desjardins Comments on Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier expects that the transportation company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.71 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.36 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $5.00 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.65 EPS.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 24.45%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance
NYSE CP opened at $77.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12-month low of $68.92 and a 12-month high of $91.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.1373 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.31%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Kansas City
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth about $5,392,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 287,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after purchasing an additional 12,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 11,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Pacific Kansas City
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- From Tokyo to Wall Street: Japan’s Market Impact on U.S. Stocks
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Arm Holdings: Does the 42% Drop Signal an AI Buying Opportunity?
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Texas Roadhouse Stampedes On EPS Beat as Comp Sales Surge 9.3%
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.