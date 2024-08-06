Desjardins Comments on The Lion Electric Company’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Lion Electric in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier anticipates that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lion Electric’s current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Lion Electric’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial cut Lion Electric from a “sec perform spec market wgt” rating to an “underperform spec market wgt” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lion Electric from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley upgraded Lion Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Lion Electric from $3.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Lion Electric from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.59.
Lion Electric Trading Down 5.8 %
LEV stock opened at $0.57 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Lion Electric has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $2.35. The firm has a market cap of $129.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.14.
Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Lion Electric had a negative net margin of 51.81% and a negative return on equity of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $55.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.82 million.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEV. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lion Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Lion Electric by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 12,712 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Lion Electric by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 103,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 17,285 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Lion Electric by 14.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 239,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares during the period. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lion Electric Company Profile
The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lion Electric
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- From Tokyo to Wall Street: Japan’s Market Impact on U.S. Stocks
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Arm Holdings: Does the 42% Drop Signal an AI Buying Opportunity?
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Texas Roadhouse Stampedes On EPS Beat as Comp Sales Surge 9.3%
Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.